Mark Dearborn of Chelmsford, MA
Mark Dearborn 50, of Chelmsford, MA died March 17, 2019. Visiting hours Sun. 1 to 5 p.m. Funeral Mon. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church, N. Chelmsford, MA. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to a fund for his daughter, Alexie's education at gofundme.com/lexie039s-fund. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 23, 2019