Mark F. MacPhail

of Lowell



LOWELL - Mark F. MacPhail, 59, of Lowell, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home after a heart attack.



He was born in Lowell on January 28, 1960 and was a son of the late Lloyd MacPhail and the late Mary (Robinson) MacPhail. Mark was raised and educated in Lowell, where he attended St. Peter's Grammar School and graduated from the Lowell Voke. At the age of 18, Mr. MacPhail enlisted with the United States Army for a number of years in the 1970's.



The MacPhail family first began living in the Back Central Street neighborhood before later moving to the School Street area. He was a communicant of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Church. He worked for the City of Lowell in the sanitation department for a period of years before his retirement due to disability in the late 1990's. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed studying history. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.



Mark is survived by his beloved siblings, Dennis W. MacPhail and his wife, Linda of Lowell and Deborah A. Gannon of Erving, MA; his nieces, Amy, Lisa, and Emily, and his grand nieces and grand nephews, Tilyr, Teagan, Liam, and Leo. He is also survived by many friends.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, the late Lloyd Michael MacPhail who passed away in 1975; and his nephew, the late Matthew Gannon who passed away in 2011.



MACPHAIL - ON WEDNESDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 9 AM-12 NOON AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 12 NOON. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. FLOWERS ARE ENCOURAGED, HOWEVER DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO ANY VETERAN'S CHARITY IN HIS MEMORY.