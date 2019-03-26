|
Mark F. MacPhail of Lowell
Of Lowell, Mark F. MacPhail, 59, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home. You are invited to his calling hours from 9 am-12 noon at the MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. His funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Flowers are encouraged, however donations may be made to any veteran's charity in his memory. Please visit www.McDonoughFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2019