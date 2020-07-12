of Nashua, NH; 52
Mark G. Laferriere, 52, of Nashua, NH, died Sunday July 5, 2020 in his home. He was born in Lowell, MA on January 27, 1968, a son of Joanne Laferriere and the late Robert Laferriere. He had been a resident of Nashua for several years, formerly living in Lowell, MA. He had been employed as a diesel mechanic for many years for various companies. Mark loved football and was a huge Patriots fan. He enjoyed working on his Corvette and was a member of the Corvette Club in Meredith, NH. Mark also enjoyed riding his Harley and participating in charity rides. He was a talented guitarist with a deep love of music, all genres. Mark had an outstanding IQ and could hold his own with any Jeopardy contestant, he could also have given Cliff Clavin a run for his money with his vault of historical knowledge from music to movies. He had wit, a fantastic sense of humor, and was known to be generous to a fault.
In addition to his mother, Joanne (Cochrane) Laferriere of Ashland, NH; he is survived by his daughter, Kayleigh Laferriere of Nashua; two step sons, Zachary Lewis and Joshua Verville, both of Nashua; his brother, Brian Cochrane of Florida; two sisters, Kate Fossel of Tyngsboro, MA, and Maureen Cragon of Bow, NH; and his long-time companion, Kimberly Lewis of Nashua; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, private services will be held by the family. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kayleigh Laferriere Scholarship Fund, C/O Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union, 102 Spitbook Rd., Nashua, NH 03062 (please earmark for Acct. #1199165471. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
