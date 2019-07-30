|
Mark H. White, 60, of Ayer, devoted husband and father, died peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Colleen C. (Leonard) White, his children Peter White and Sarah White, all of Ayer. Mark was born, December 17, 1958 and spent much of his childhood growing up in Holden. He resided in Ayer for 30 years. Mark graduated from the Bancroft School in Worcester in 1978 and attended DeVry Technical Institute in Woodbridge, NJ where he obtained an Associate Degree in Electronics in June 1980. Mark was employed by Analog Devices, Inc. in Chelmsford. Mark was a quiet, humble man who loved his family, spending time in his garden, reading and woodworking. He loved nature and was especially fond of his green-cheeked conure AROS. In addition to his wife and children, Mark is survived by his parents, Stephen T. and Clare (Hayden) White of Brunswick, ME, his sister Elizabeth (White) Kelsey and her husband Paul of Cumberland, Maine, his aunt Lorna Power of NYC, his uncle Tony White of Santa Rosa, CA; his brothers-in-law, Fr. John Leonard, OFM of Connecticut, James Leonard and his wife Anne of Peabody, sister-in-law Margaret Angiuoni and her husband, Guy, of Wilmington ; his sister-in-law Marie Fullerton and her husband John of Boxford, along with several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mark's family will receive family and friends from 10-11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd (Rte. 2A) Ayer. A service of remembrance and thanksgiving for Mark's life will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Mass General Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742.
