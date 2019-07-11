|
|
Mark Henry Palo
02/03/1950 - 07/8/2019
Mark passed away at Willow Manor nursing home in Lowell Massachusetts on July 9, 2019, after a battle with liver cancer. Mark was survived by his wife Lindy Palo. He was also survived by his six children from his previous marriage, Jacob Palo, Sarah Palo, Luke Palo, Seth Palo, Esther Palo, Benjamin Palo and his three grandchildren, Felicia Palo, Isaac Palo, and Grey Gabino.
Mark was a die-hard Yankees fan and one would think his Yankees cap was permanently attached to his head. Mark loved a good laugh and always had a good joke to tell you. He had a passion for reading and loved science fiction. He was also a lifelong member at the East End Club in Lowell Massachusetts, where he made many friends over the years. His family and friends will miss him immensely.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 11, 2019