Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Palo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Henry Palo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Henry Palo Obituary
Mark Henry Palo
02/03/1950 - 07/8/2019

Mark passed away at Willow Manor nursing home in Lowell Massachusetts on July 9, 2019, after a battle with liver cancer. Mark was survived by his wife Lindy Palo. He was also survived by his six children from his previous marriage, Jacob Palo, Sarah Palo, Luke Palo, Seth Palo, Esther Palo, Benjamin Palo and his three grandchildren, Felicia Palo, Isaac Palo, and Grey Gabino.

Mark was a die-hard Yankees fan and one would think his Yankees cap was permanently attached to his head. Mark loved a good laugh and always had a good joke to tell you. He had a passion for reading and loved science fiction. He was also a lifelong member at the East End Club in Lowell Massachusetts, where he made many friends over the years. His family and friends will miss him immensely.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.