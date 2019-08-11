|
Mark P. Hoffman passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2019 at his brother Dan's house in Groton. He was 68 years old.
Mark was born in Ayer, MA on Halloween, 1950 to the late Francis and Virginia Hoffman. Mark was a graduate of Groton High School class of 1968. After high school he traveled (bummed) around Europe for a year before settling in the Seattle, Washington area where he has lived for nearly 45 years. He returned to his hometown of Groton to recoup from brain surgery, but ultimately lost his short battle with cancer on Monday evening.
In addition to his parents, Mark is predeceased by his sister Heidi Bull, and his brother Francis. Mark is survived by his brother Dan and partner Shelley Bickford of Groton, his partner of 15 years, Thomas Merritt of Seattle Washington, his many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his Washington "Family" and friends, and special friend Maryann Palmer of Seattle.
In keeping with Mark's wishes services will be private. His ashes will be spread at Hermit Island in Small Point Maine and Mount Rainier in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mark's name to: Friends of Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice, 3 Patterson Road, Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464-2907.
