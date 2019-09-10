|
|
lifelong resident of Lowell; 58
LOWELL
Mark Raymond Belleau, 58 of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born in Lowell on June 9, 1961 and was a son of the late Raymond A. Belleau and the late Bevinda F. (Bello) Belleau.
Mark was a lifelong resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell. He was employed as a truck driver for many years.
He is survived by his son, Jason M. Belleau and his wife, Christina; his grandchildren, Lila and Laci Belleau; his siblings, Debra Harding and her husband, Richard, Gail Boisvert, and Gary Belleau; and many nieces and nephews.
AT HIS REQUEST, FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD PRIVATELY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 10, 2019