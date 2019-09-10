Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Belleau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Raymond Belleau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Raymond Belleau Obituary
lifelong resident of Lowell; 58

LOWELL

Mark Raymond Belleau, 58 of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born in Lowell on June 9, 1961 and was a son of the late Raymond A. Belleau and the late Bevinda F. (Bello) Belleau.

Mark was a lifelong resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell. He was employed as a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his son, Jason M. Belleau and his wife, Christina; his grandchildren, Lila and Laci Belleau; his siblings, Debra Harding and her husband, Richard, Gail Boisvert, and Gary Belleau; and many nieces and nephews.

AT HIS REQUEST, FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD PRIVATELY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Mark Raymond Belleau
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonough Funeral Home
Download Now