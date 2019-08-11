|
LOWELL - Mark S. Hamilton, 64 of Lowell, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness. A son of the late Ernest Hamilton and the late Adeline (Sousa) Hamilton, he was born May 14, 1955 in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools.
Mark made his lifelong home in Lowell and worked for the City of Lowell for the Public Works Department in Street and Park Maintenance for more than fifteen years before illness forced his retirement.
He was an avid bowler and enjoyed trips to the local casinos. He was a dedicated sports fan, especially of the Boston Teams.
His survivors include his longtime partner, Donna Axon of North Chelmsford; his sisters, Ilene Munoz of Rochester, NH, Marie Villandry of Sanbornville, NH, and Linda Lesniak and her husband, Henry of Dracut; his brother, Ernest Hamilton and his wife, Gail of Tewksbury; his many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and his many good friends including Dave Brooks, Jay Brooks, and Mark Gendron.
HIS FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. ARRANGEMENTS BY TH MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO , P.O. BOX 11454, ALEXANDRIA, VA 22312. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE
Published in Lowell Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019