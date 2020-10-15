Dracut Post Office Letter Carrier
DUNSTABLE: Mark T. Murch, age 56, a Dunstable resident for 29 years, formerly of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly from an apparent heart related condition at the Lowell General Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Robin (Sargent) Murch, with whom he recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on May 5, 2020.
Born in Boston on April 4, 1964, he was the son of the late Thomas Metrano of Watertown and the late Carol Murch of Quincy.
Mark was raised in the Burlington and Billerica area, and attended Billerica Public Schools.
For the past 34 years, he was employed as a Letter Carrier by the Dracut Post Office, and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Union.
Mark was a passionate Boston Bruins fan and never missed a game. Jerseys could not be washed or channels changed for fear of putting the team in jeopardy. He met Bobby Orr in person and collected over 50 signatures of players past and present. He was an avid fan of the music of the Great American Songbook, and revered artists such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Ella Fitzgerald. On his days off, he could often be found on the golf course or in his newly tilled garden, forging an adversarial yet respectful relationship with deer and a family of rabbits.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Matthew J. Murch of Dunstable. He was the brother of Robin Metrano and her husband John Pagan of Watertown, Lisa Perkins and her husband Jeff of Hudson, NH, Gregory Murch and his wife Sandra of Manchester, Georgia, and the late Wayne Metrano. Mark is further survived by his mother-in-law, Charlotte M. Sargent of Tewksbury; his brother-in-law, Ross D. Sargent of Pelham, NH; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Mark was also predeceased by his father's wife, Thelma Metrano of Watertown, and his father-in-law, David R. Sargent of Tewksbury.
Family and friends are invited to his Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1500 Andover St., Rte. 133, Tewksbury. Masks/face coverings and social distancing required for those attending.
There are No Calling Hours. Kindly Omit Flowers. Donations honoring Mark's memory may be made to Tufts Children's Hospital, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA, 02111 at www.givingfloatinghospital.org
