Marlene (Christman) Anderson
of Tyngsboro, MA; 67
Marlene Anderson, age 67 of Tyngsboro, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with lupus on January 3rd, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Marlene was born in Lowell Ma, on December 16, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Lucille (Leblanc) Christman.
Marlene graduated Class of 1971. She spent a long career serving the public and was a recent retiree of Tewksbury State Hospital. She loved cooking, rock music and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Marlene is survived by her son Jeremy Anderson, her god daughter Brittany Christman and siblings Ronald and his wife Mary Christman, Sandra Levesque, Louann and husband Bobby Whitton, Wilfred Christman, Dianna Normandin, Lisa and husband Michael Lavallee, James and his wife Lynn Christman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She will be deeply missed by many.
A private mass will be held.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020