|
|
Marlene Zeena Cebula, 82
Marlene Zeena Cebula passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 82.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband, Raymond A. Cebula Jr., of 64 years.
Marlene is lovingly remembered by her sister Sandra O'Brien, son Raymond Cebula III and husband Kevin Cyr, daughter Doreen Bayko, and son Gregory Cebula and wife Patty Cebula. She will be forever cherished by grandchildren Maxwell Bayko and fiancée Gretchen Walker, Alli Tully and husband Jimmy Tully, Lexi Cebula, and Brian Cebula.
Marlene was born in Haverhill, MA on August 16, 1937. She enjoyed shopping, walking on the beach, sewing, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Marlene enriched the lives of everyone she knew.
Celebrate Marlene's love for animals by donating to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844, mspca.org. Private services will be held.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2020