Marquis A. Bergendahl
of Hudson, NH, formerly of Lynn, MA; 27
Marquis A. Bergendahl, 27, of Hudson, NH passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Marquis was born September 15, 1991 in Salem, MA. He is the son of Pauline (Bergendahl) Whynot, step son of Christopher M. Whynot of Tyngsboro, MA. He was a resident of Hudson for a short time and previously resided in Lynn for most of his life. Marquis was a graduate of Lynn English High School. He went on to further his education attending UMass Lowell and Graduating from ITT Technical Institute with a Associates of Applied Sciences degree.
He was currently working at UPS Chelmsford, MA and Nashua, NH facilities in a Supervisory position.
Thru UPS he volunteered at the YMCA on several summer programs.
Marquis was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending most of his time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mom Pauline and her husband Chris, Marquis is survived by his two aunts Belynda Mayo of Howe,TX and Candyce Byrne of Punta Gorda, FL, his uncle Karl Bergendahl of Punta Gorda, FL. He is also survived by many cousins, second cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Charlotte and Nels "Arvid" Bergendahl and his aunt Marcy Bergendahl.
BERGENDAHL - Marquis' visiting hours will be in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Marquis' name may be made to https://www.nami.org (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or to https://afsp.org/ (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) To share an online condolence please visit www.cuffemcginn.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 18, 2019