Marsha L. (Barbera) Dodson
1947 - 2020
longtime Littleton resident; 73

Marsha L. (Barbera) Dodson, 73 and a long time Littleton resident passed away suddenly on June 8, 2020 at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington. She was the loving and devoted wife of 43 years to Billy D. Dodson.

Marsha was born in Lowell, MA, a daughter to the late Robert and Marjorie (Weston) Barbera. She graduated from Lowell High School and soon after began a career at Raytheon. It was at Raytheon where she met the love of her life and began a love story that would span over 43 years. Marsha and Billy settled in Littleton where they raised their two children. After raising her children, Marsha worked for CVS pharmacy in Littleton. Marsha enjoyed traveling and loved annual family trips to North Conway, NH. She enjoyed trips to Maine with her sister Marjorie and was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping.

Above all, family was paramount in Marsha's life. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a selfless person and would do anything for anybody. She always thought of others first and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her husband Billy, Marsha is survived by her son William Dodson and his wife Jennifer, and her grandchildren; Jacob, Joshua, and Madelyn. She is further survived by her sister, Marjorie Lampron as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marsha is sadly predeceased by her daughter, Rebekah Dodson as well as her sister, Karen Bolton.

Dodson

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marsha's name to:

Dana Farber Cancer Institute

450 Brookline Ave

Boston, MA 02215

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for Marsha will be private. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
June 10, 2020
Our sincere sympathies on Marsha's passing. We have been neighbors for over 40 years and have always enjoyed her company, friendly discussions, and watching our children/grandchildren grow. Our thoughts are with Billy and the family.
Sue and Larry Melander
Neighbor
June 10, 2020
Marsha; you will be greatly missed. Lynne and I remember the many times we sat around your's and Bill's kitchen table to enjoy some great cooking. Bill; Lynne and I will continue to lift you and your family in prayer at this difficult time. God Bless:
Stephen York
Friend
June 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Marsha's passing. My mother Elaine worked with her at CVS, and Marsha was always so kind and caring to my mother, as well as the customers. May she rest in eternal peace
Jami Byrne
Acquaintance
