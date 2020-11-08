Nashua, NH.
Martha Ann (Garrigan) Schott, 69, of Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday morning, November 5, 2020. Born in Lowell, January 8, 1951, daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Devaney) Garrigan. Martha was educated in the Lowell School system and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1968. Since early childhood, Martha was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Parish of Lowell. She was employed at D'Youville Senior Care and previously had worked as an executive secretary at Wang in Lowell. When Martha was not working, she was a Disney fanatic, and would travel to Disney World multiple times a year to enjoy the park and it's magic. She also enjoyed going to Hampton Beach to stay at The Ashworth-by-the-Sea, to Portsmouth Harbor to watch the cargo ships come in and go out of the river and many trips to coastal Maine. Above all else, Martha enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her beloved granddaughter, Hannah. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Schott who passed away in 2011, and a brother Philip Garrigan who passed away in 2016. Martha is survived by her son, Jeffrey Shephard and his wife Lecia Golden- Shephard of Kingston, NH, brothers, Paul Garrigan Jr. and his wife Gail of No. Hampton, NH, brother Thomas Garrigan and his wife Pamela of Lady Lake, FL., sister in law, Susan Garrigan of Lowell Ma, grandchildren, Hannah Shephard of Kingston NH and Oscar Robertson of Los Angeles Ca. She is also survived by her very special friend of 63 years, Margo Maloney of Lowell, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends and the Schott Family children and grandchildren.
At her request, there will be a celebration of life at a time to be announced. In lieu of cards and flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
