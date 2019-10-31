|
|
of Chelmsford
Martha E. (Partridge) Gilchrist, 72, of Chelmsford died Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 at the Life Care Center of the Merrimack Valley in N. Billerica after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Mary B. Partridge of Chelmsford and the late Charles E. Partridge. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1965 and attended Lowell State Teacher's College.
Martha worked as a customer service specialist for Nextel Communications of Bedford.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford.
Martha enjoyed hiking and jazzercise dance.
She moved to Pennsylvania in 1969, and returned to Chelmsford in 1985.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Sgt. Scott and his wife, Victoria Gilchrist of Petal, MS; a brother, Charles Partridge of Chelmsford; four sisters, Nancy Partridge of Chelmsford, Mary Jane Stattatt of Nashua, Sarah and her husband, Stephen Forman of Chelmsford and Elizabeth Partridge of Lowell; three grandchildren, Logan and Kade Gilchrist and Kaitlin Mass all of Petal, MS; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her family thanks the staff at the Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley and New England Hospice for their compassionate care.
A private graveside service in Fairview Cemetery in Chelmsford will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
A private graveside service in Fairview Cemetery in Chelmsford will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Martha E. (Partridge) Gilchrist
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 31, 2019