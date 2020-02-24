|
|
Martha I. "Izzy" Farmer
Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend;
LOWELL - Martha I. "Izzy" (Murray) Farmer, 75, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital - Saints Campus with her loving family by her side.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, May 12, 1944, a daughter of the late Martha E. (Clegg) Murray, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of the former Lowell Girls Vocational High School in 1962.
Prior to her retirement, Izzy was the Manager of Gus and Paul's Tavern in Lowell for many years.
Among her many interests, Izzy enjoyed going next door for a cookout on a nice sunny day. She loved to bask in the sunshine with a blanket wrapped around her shoulders. One of her favorite things was watching the Ellen Show when Twitch danced that would always make her smile. She was also a huge sports fan watching the Red Sox or Patriots game. Tedy Bruschi was her favorite.
She also cherished the times when she was with her family and friends.
She is proudly survived by three sons David A Bernardini and his wife Colleen"Co" of Lowell, Steven Bernardini and his wife Gabriel of Londonderry, NH and her youngest son Derek Bernardini and his wife Jean of Dracut; four grandchildren Korrie McGrade of Lowell, Zachary Bernardini of Dracut, Dylan and Sammy Bernardini of Londonderry, NH; two great grandchildren Macie McGrade and Emrie Martinez; a sister Charlotte Dimodana of FL; and her dear friends Karen Rogers and M. Sheila Carney.
Izzy was the sister of the late Shirley Cameron, the late Joan Russell, the late Lois Lecoy and also her beloved special friend Einar Nielsen and Judy Fleming.
FARMER - Friends may call at O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL on WEDNESDAY February 26, 2020 from 4 to 6 P.M. followed by her Funeral Service at the Funeral Home 6:00 P.M. Committal Services will be private. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to of Greater Lowell, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA, 01701. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2020