Martha Monazynski Welch died unexpectedly August 18, 2020 after several years of health challenges. She was born on June 24, 1943 in Lowell, Massachusetts, the eldest daughter of Jane (Sudol) Monazynski and George W. Monazynski. She graduated from St. Stanislaus Grammar School and Keith Hall class of 1960. She attended Merrimack College and graduated from the Vesper George School of Art. Martha was active in the Greater Lowell CYO and Vice President of the Archdiocesan Chi-Rho organization for young adults and received the Eagle Award from the Archdiocese of Boston. She was an avid volunteer in many local political campaigns and served as the administrative assistant to State Representative John Cox. She was a founding member of the Planning Committee for the Lowell Regatta the forerunner of the annual Lowell Folk Festival. Martha was also the Executive Director of the International Institute of Lowell.
Although she was not a native of Methuen Martha adopted the city as her home when she married her beloved husband Francis J. Welch in 1985. She worked for many years as a program assistant and teacher in the libraries of the Stephen Barker and Pine Valley Grammar Schools in Methuen. Her greatest contributions to the city were the various organizations to which she dedicated so much of her time and efforts. She and her husband Frank worked as a dynamic team on many committees which advanced the goal of preserving the history of Methuen and the magnificent structures which make the city so unique. Martha was a founding member of the Methuen Festival of Trees, the Tenney Preservation Committee for which she also served as president and the Friends of Greycourt State Park. In addition, she was a longtime member of the Board of Directors of the Methuen Historical Society and also served as its President. She was an elected member of the Methuen School Committee from 2002 – 2008.
As a communicant of St. Lucy's Parish she served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector.
Martha was predeceased by her husband Frank who died in 2017. She is survived by her two sisters, Janet Richardson and Maryanne Sarro, her brother-in-law John Sarro, and her niece and nephews, Amy Richardson Grabowski, James Richardson and his wife Allison and JohnPeter G. Sarro and his wife Nicole. In addition she is survived by her aunt Dolores Trowbridge and 5 grand nieces and nephews: Mary Helen and Henry John Grabowski, Paloma Rose Maria Sarro and Bo and Zoey Richardson, and many cousins from the Monazynski, Sudol, Kelly and Welch Families.
Martha will be remembered for her warm heart and generous spirit. She is now enjoying eternal peace and comfort which she so richly deserves.
Friends and guests are invited to call on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence St. Methuen. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Lucy's Parish, 254 Merrimack St. Methuen. Fr. Thomas Keyes to officiate Martha's funeral mass. Private interment will take place at a later date. Due to the current global pandemic, facial coverings are required to attend both calling hours and the funeral mass and social distancing must be observed. For directions and online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website, www.pollardfuneralhome.com
