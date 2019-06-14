|
Martin C. Tingley
of Billerica; 65
Martin C. Tingley, of Billerica, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 26, 2019.
Marty was born on September 2, 1953, and was the son of the late Melvin and Clara Tingley.
A lifelong resident of Billerica, Marty spent his career working for the MBTA. Outside of work, Marty enjoyed photography and travelling, and was a longtime member of the Billerica Elks Club.
Marty is survived by his siblings Lonnie Tingley, Tina Roberts, and Tracy Tingley, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held between 7-10 pm on Friday, June 21st at the Billerica Elks Club, 14 Webb Brook Rd., Billerica. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that guests bring a dish for a pot-luck as we celebrate our memories of Marty.
Published in Lowell Sun from June 14 to June 16, 2019