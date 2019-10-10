|
Martin "Marty" Luther Carter, age 51, a longtime resident of Lowell passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital following a long courageous battle with ALS.
Martin was born to the late Charles E. Carter, Sr. and the late Dorothy R. (Mask) Carter on June 7, 1968 in Fall River. He was the beloved husband of Ebony L. (Brathwaite) Carter, to whom he was married to for 8 years. In addition to his wife, Martin is survived by his adoring daughter, Day'Shanna J. Carter; his two sisters, Loretta Carter and Malissa Christeson, both of Lowell; a brother, Charles Carter, Jr. and his wife Beth of Gilmanton, NH; his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Brathwaite of Apollo Beach FL, his brother-in-law, Roy Brathwaite, Jr. and his wife Sasha of Cumberland, RI; a sister-in-law, Brittany Brathwaite of Orlando, FL; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the son-in-law of the late Roy Brathwaite, Sr.
Martin was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, class of 1986. He then went on to earn his BS in Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, PA and his MBA with a Concentration in Finance from Boston University School of Management, graduating with honors.
Martin worked in Finance for companies such as Standish Mellon Asset Management and Bermuda Investment Advisory Services. He also held a professional certification as a Charted Financial Analyst. Most recently, Martin was employed for 13 years as a Senior Analyst for Manulife Financial/John Hancock in Boston.
He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Lowell where he was of the CYO in his youth. Martin was a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) Boston Metro Chapter where he was an executive board member and chairman of the NABA Boston Scholarship and Awards Ceremony.
Martin was an avid comic book and Heroclix collector. He enjoyed board games, Live Action Role Playing (LARP), and reading to his daughter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Martin's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in Linwood Cemetery in Haverhill. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Martin's memory to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 10, 2019