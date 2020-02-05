|
Mary A. (Slattery) Boland
BRADFORD - The gates of heaven opened for Mary A. (Slattery) Boland on February 1, 2020. If one's impact could be measured by the totality of love that a person expresses toward another, then Mary completed her earthly journey with a bountiful harvest. Through her selfless actions, she taught her family the principles by which they live.
Mary was born October 17, 1927 to Joseph and Katherine (Smith) Slattery of Lowell, MA. She was the sister of Ellen H. Scannell, Joseph J. Slattery Jr., her twin, John P. Slattery, and Charles J. Slattery. Mary was the wife of William P. Boland Jr. for sixty years and matriarch to their family. She embraced these roles with grace and dignity. Mary lived life to its fullest weaving a tale of love, joy, family,
and faith.
Mary graduated from Lowell High School, where she proudly served as a Major in the Girl Officers, an organization of leadership dating back decades in Lowell's history. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Lowell State Teachers College, in 1949, and began her exemplary career. Mary taught elementary school at Sacred Hearts in Bradford, where she was a parishioner, and in the Haverhill Public Schools for many wonderful years. She loved to tell stories about family, friends, and the places she traveled. Lowell, Haverhill, and Cape Cod were some of her many "treasures".
Mary's love reached so many, especially her family and extended family. She leaves her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kathleen and Mark St. Jean, Kristine St. Jean, Monica and Christopher Kelley, Courtney (Kelley) and Michael Munroe, Charlie Munroe, Joey Munroe, Julie Kelley, Daniel and Jacqueline (Pereira) Kelley, William and Fran Boland, Maria (Boland) and Ryan Cantwell, Avery Cantwell, Rachel Boland, John Boland, Joseph and Susan Boland, Joseph Boland Jr., Caroline Boland, Lindsey Boland, Ellen and Bruce Powers, Jacqueline (Powers) and Greg Vlahos, Corinne Vlahos, Ashlene Vlahos, Elise (Powers) and Colin Bradley, Beau Bradley, Gwendolyn Powers, Julie and Mark Haley, Mary Haley, Brian Haley, Mary and Robert Kaiser, and Shannon Kaiser. Mary also leaves her brother Charles and his wife Brenda Slattery, extended family of Joseph and Katherine Slattery, extended family of William and Mary (Linnehan) Boland, and all those whose lives she touched.
Mary's family will be eternally grateful to Cheryl Lupi for offering weekly Eucharist and praying with Mary, in her home; and to her compassionate caregivers, Dorothy Nalumansi and Marie Auguste, who gave so much of their love.
BOLAND - Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6 in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 So. Main Street, Bradford at 1:00 PM. Please meet directly at the church. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Haverhill. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, (300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115), the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation Inc., (PO Box 428, Dracut, MA 01826 jmbigheart.org), or the . A fitting mission of the JM Big Heart Foundation is to empower children to spread love, kindness, and compassion. Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill. For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020