Mary A. Foley
1933 - 2020
Beloved Mother and Grandmother

Billerica – Mary A. Foley, Age 87, died Saturday at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Woburn, April 2, 1933, a daughter of the late James and Mary (Dewire) Cahill and was raised in Woburn and then moved to Billerica in 1962.

She was employed as a Legal Secretary for John Hancock Insurance Company prior to her retirement. She was an active communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica and enjoyed playing Bingo at the Billerica Elks.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Tara Hasbrouck of Pepperell and her grandchildren, Jordan and her husband Liam King and Devin Hasbrouck and Olivia Spoth and sisters. She was the former wife of the late John Foley.

A visitation will be held Wednesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 8:30-9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Face coverings will be required at both locations. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
