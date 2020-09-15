Dracut
Mary Alice (MacDonald) Panageotopoulos,90, of Dracut passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Charles K. Panageotopoulos. Loving mother of Marie Ross and her husband John of Dracut and Katherine Panas of Massachusetts. Cherished Nanny of Caitlin Byers and her husband Kevin and Charles Ross. Sister of Joanne Martel and the late James Howard MacDonald, Jr. Sister-in-law of Louis Panas and his wife Sally, Marie Panageotopoulos, Kereke Glasheen, Connie Panas, Loukia Panas, and the late Cashia Katsoulas, Aspasia Veves, Stella Baliotis, Georgia Schuster, James Panageotopoulos, and Alexander and Nicholas Panas. Mary also leaves behind her devoted cat Buddy, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9-11 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. A prayer service will be held privately at 11:30. Burial in Richardson Cemetery, Dracut.
Memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzinfo.org
).
