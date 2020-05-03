Mary Agnes Rivanis
LOWELL

Mary Agnes Rivanis, 75, returned to her heavenly home on April 19, 2020 after a valiant battle with Covid-19. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in this struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Mary was born to the late Charles and Dorothy Rivanis. Mary was a graduate of Keith Hall in Lowell and worked for over 30 years for both the IRS and Hanscom Air Base. Mary was a devout Catholic, enjoyed singing in the choir and being a Religious Education teacher at both St. Peters and Sacred Heart parishes in Lowell. Mary loved to crochet and was always contributing blankets and other items to family, friends and the church. Mary was also an avid reader and Red Sox fan.

Mary was blessed with a loving family and often cared for her nephews whom she loved dearly. Mary is survived by her brothers, Daniel J Rivanis and his wife, Linda, Patrick J Rivanis and his wife, Ruthelyn and Michael W Rivanis; her nieces and nephews, Jason Rivanis, his wife, Shellie and children Victoria and Cassidy, Charles Rivanis, his wife, Erika and children Anthony, Sirena, and James, Leal Rivanis, Jonathan Rivanis, Kristina Silva and Erika Sanborne; her cousins, David, Cynthia, Peter and the late Arthur Rivanis, Terry McCartin, Kathleen McCartin VonBergen, Larry McCartin and MaryEllen Easom.

Rivanis

Mary will be buried privately at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford, MA and a funeral Mass will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Mary Agnes Rivanis to Holy Family Parish, 30 Grafton Street, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell 978-458-6816. Please visit www.McDonoughFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.
