Beloved wife, mother, grandmother
and great grandmother
TEWKSBURY
Mary C. "Chrissy" (MacDougall) Anderson, age 83, a resident of Tewksbury for 57 years and communicant of St. Williams Church, passed away at her home on Monday, November 25, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Gordon L. "Andy" Anderson, who passed away on February 22, 2013.
Born in Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada on April 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John A. MacDougall and the late Margaret J. (McDonald) MacDougall.
She was raised in Inverness, Nova Scotia and moved to Boston, MA at the age 16, where she attended local schools.
Upon moving to Tewksbury, Mary dedicated her life to raising her two children, and caring for her family.
She enjoyed reading, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her two children, Brian K. Anderson and his wife Lisa of Tewksbury, and Linda M. Peirce and her husband Harold of Spring Hill, FL; eight grandchildren, Kerri and her husband Mario, Jason and his wife Ashleigh, Jennifer and her husband Aaron, Keith, Jessica and her husband Mike, Joshua, Samantha, and Jeffrey; four great grandchildren, Reilynn, Ella, Caroline, and Delaney.
Mary was the sister of the late Catherine Jeanette MacDougall and Melvin A. MacDougall.
ANDERSON
Mary "Chrissy" (MacDougall). Calling hours are Saturday, Nov. 30, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte., 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude with interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. At the request of the family, please consider a donation in her memory to Team Walk L.G.H., 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019