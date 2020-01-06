Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Carey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Carey Obituary
Formerly of Tewksbury

Mary Ann (Shea) Carey, age 83, of Dover, NH, passed away Jan. 2, 2020 in Dover, NH. Mother of W. Timothy Carey and his wife Ruth of Cambridge, Dr. E. Theodore Carey and his wife Susan Mathison Carey of Nashua, NH, Anna C. Pereira and her husband Bob of Rochester, NH, L. Thomas Carey and his wife Ina of Westminster, and Angie Sciarappa and her husband James of Wakefield, and their father, Ernest T. Carey and his wife Francois of Henderson, NV. Sister of the late James Shea of Litchfield, NH. She leaves 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members.

Carey

Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 9, from 3-7 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Family and friends are invited to meet on Friday, Jan. 10, at 11:30 am, at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury for her Memorial Funeral Mass. Interment of her ashes will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell at a later date. Kindly Omit Flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Mary Ann Carey
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -