Longtime volunteer at Information Desk for LGH - Saints Campus (formerly Saints Memorial Hospital) NASHUA, NH Mary Ann (McGrath) Day, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, with her family by her side after a period of declining health. She was the loving wife of the late Fred E. Day, Jr. with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.
She was born in Boston, a daughter of the late Francis M. McGrath and the late Mary (Colson) McGrath. She moved to Lowell from Cambridge as a young child where she was raised and remained there to raise her own family. She relocated to North Chelmsford, MA in 2001 and since late 2018 has resided at Langdon Place, of Nashua.
Mary Ann graduated from Keith Hall in 1946 and was employed at the former Lowell Electric Light Company and The Bon Marche' in Lowell for many years. She was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Lowell and was a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality, the Chelmsford Garden Club and a long-time volunteer at the Information Desk at Lowell General Hospital (formerly Saints Memorial Hospital) where she was recognized as 'Volunteer of the Year' in 2014 for 34 years of service.
The thing Mary Ann cherished the most was her family. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and her faith were everything to her; she made friends everywhere she went. Mary Ann considered Ogunquit her special place for decades and loved every minute spent there.
She was an exceptional seamstress and for many years made hand-smocked dresses and christening gowns under the name "Precious Originals" that were displayed in various juried shops in the Lowell and Andover area.
She is survived by her children: Penny Beaumont and her husband George of Nottingham, NH, Trish Gagnon of Bedford, NH, Marylou Campbell of North Aurora, IL, Fred J. Day and his wife Delia of Groton, MA and Joseph T. Day and his wife Cathy of Dracut, MA. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren: Michael McClean, Courtney Gagnon, Derek Rocheleau, Patrick Day, Jeffrey Day, Rod Day, Nick Day, Bob Boynton and Jennifer Boynton along with her 12 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Anna, Nate, Nicky, Lily, Lucas, Zander, Emme, Adie, Laurel, Bobby and her most recent great-grandchild, Abigail. Mary Ann is also survived by her brother Mark J. McGrath of North Carolina and her brother-in-law Ernest Day and his wife Betty of Freedom, NH along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings Edgar McGrath and Clare Garrepy, her brother-in-law Charles "Coley" Day and sister-in-law Marjorie Day.
Mary Ann's family would like to thank the staff at Langdon Place of Nashua, Home Health & Hospice of Merrimack, NH, Lowell General Hospital's Cancer Center and Dr. Helen Leibner at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for their exceptional care and dedication to their mother. DAY Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH, at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in Mary Ann's memory to the St. Margaret Renewal and Renovation Fund or St. Vincent de Paul Society, both at 374 Stevens Street, Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2019