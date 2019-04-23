Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (McGrath) Day

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann (McGrath) Day Obituary
Mary Ann Day formerlyof Lowell and No. Chelmsford

DAY - In Nashua, NH, April 18, 2019, at Langdon Place, Mary Ann (McGrath) Day, formerly of Lowell and No. Chelmsford, beloved wife of the late Fred E. Day, Jr.. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH, at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in Mary Ann's memory to the St. Margaret Renewal and Renovation Fund or St. Vincent de Paul Society, both at 374 Stevens Street, Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now