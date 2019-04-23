|
Mary Ann Day formerlyof Lowell and No. Chelmsford
DAY - In Nashua, NH, April 18, 2019, at Langdon Place, Mary Ann (McGrath) Day, formerly of Lowell and No. Chelmsford, beloved wife of the late Fred E. Day, Jr.. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH, at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in Mary Ann's memory to the St. Margaret Renewal and Renovation Fund or St. Vincent de Paul Society, both at 374 Stevens Street, Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019