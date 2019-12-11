Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Resources
1954 - 2019
Mary Ann Garabedian Obituary
of Lowell

LOWELL

Mary Ann Garabedian, 65, of Lowell, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Lowell on June 2, 1954 and was the daughter of the late Arthur and the late Grace (Ferreira) Garabedian. She was raised in the Belvidere neighborhood of the city and was educated within various special education programs throughout Lowell, including Goodwill and LifeLinks, which were both important parts of her life.

Mary Ann enjoyed playing records, bowling, spending time going out for a ride, and going out to eat, especially for ice cream. She loved watching Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley, and other classic TV shows. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends from LifeLinks, especially the dances. Previously she was employed as a packager at Portex in Wilmington, MA for 5 years before the company relocated.

She is survived by her two brothers, Arthur J. Garabedian of Lowell, and Edward A. Garabedian and his wife, Barbara of Santa Barbara, CA.

In her memory, please send floral arrangements to the funeral home or if you would like, please send memorial donations in her name to: LifeLinks CLASS, 4 Omni Way, Chelmsford, MA 01824.

Garabedian

YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 4 PM UNTIL 8 PM, ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2019, AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 10 AM, FOLLOWED BY HER FUNERAL MASS AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET, LOWELL AT 11 AM. THE PROCESSION WILL FOLLOW TO ST. MARY CEMETERY FOR BURIAL.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
