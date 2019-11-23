|
Loving wife, mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and aunt
LOWELL
Mary Ann J. (Madore) Makarewicz, 85, of Lowell, died Monday, November 18th 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 64 years of the late Michael J. Makarewicz who predeceased her in August 2018.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, February 23, 1934, a daughter of the late Antoine and the late Angeline (Gagnon) Madore, she attended Lowell schools.
Among her many interests, she enjoyed gardening, singing, dancing, making new friends, and spending time with family.
Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters Ann Marie E. Champagne of Salem, NH and Erika Connor of Lowell, MA; two sons Mark A. Makarewicz of Lowell, and Steven R. Makarewicz and his wife Carma of Tyngsborough; six grandchildren Rhianna, Derek and Craig Cohen and Tania, Nyles and Hannah Connor; two great-grandchildren Cameron Ross and Albert Cohen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also mother of the late Michael F. Makarewicz and sister of the late Juliette (Madore) Houde, Joan (Madore) McCann, Theresa (Madore) Dufresne, Doris (Madore) Fontes, William, Anthony, and Albert.
Friends may call the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 2 to 5 P.M. Sunday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held Monday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH in Lowell at 10 A.M. Burial in the Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to make contributions in her memory can do so through the . Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 23, 2019