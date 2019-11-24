Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Makarewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann J. (Madore) Makarewicz


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann J. (Madore) Makarewicz Obituary
Mary Ann J. (Madore) Makarewicz
of Lowell

In Lowell, November 18, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care, Mary Ann J. (Madore) Makarewicz, 85, wife of the late Michael J. Makarewicz. Friends may call the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from

2 to 5 P.M. Sunday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held Monday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH in Lowell at 10 A.M. Burial in the Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery.

E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to make contributions in her memory can do so through the . Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -