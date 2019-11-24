|
|
Mary Ann J. (Madore) Makarewicz
of Lowell
In Lowell, November 18, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care, Mary Ann J. (Madore) Makarewicz, 85, wife of the late Michael J. Makarewicz. Friends may call the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from
2 to 5 P.M. Sunday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held Monday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH in Lowell at 10 A.M. Burial in the Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to make contributions in her memory can do so through the . Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019