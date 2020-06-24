Beloved mother, grandmother,
sister and friend
Mary Ann L. Poirier, 71, of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020 in Lowell.
Born in Winchester, Massachusetts, September 27, 1948, a daughter of the late William G. and the late Ruth T. (Gelly) Meehan, Sr., she was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School. A National Honor Society recipient, Mary Ann also earned a D.A.R. Scholarship for Outstanding Achievement in High School.
She went on to graduate from U/Mass Amherst with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She enjoyed teaching and helping children learn.
Mary Ann was gifted artistically and musically and among her several interests she enjoyed playing the guitar, piano, reading poetry and painting with oil paints on canvas. She was an all-star athlete in three sports in the Merimack Valley including basketball, field hockey and softball.
She is survived by two sons Craig R. Poirier of Mico, TX and Brett A. Poirier and his wife Lisa of Helotes, TX; a grandson Brio A. Poirier; a sister Madeline A. Meehan of Naples, FL; a brother William G. Meehan and his wife Madge of Lunenburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Poirier
In light of Covid 19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass at St. Rita's Church followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery was held for the family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Tufts Medical Center, Box 231, 800 Washington, St., Boston, MA 02111. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Mary Ann L. Poirier
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.