former resident of Stow, MA; 84
Mary Ann (Diem) Molaskey, 84, a former resident of Stow, MA, died peacefully Fri. July 3, 2020, lovingly surrounded by her five children. She was the beloved wife of James H. Molaskey, to whom she was married for 53 years at the time of his passing on Dec. 24, 2014. Born and raised in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Carl H. and Gertrude M. (Riesenman) Diem. A lifelong RN, Mary Ann graduated in 1956 from Mercy School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA. Upon graduating nursing school, she obtained her pilot's license prior to beginning her nursing career at Queens Hospital in Honolulu, HI. She resided in Hawaii at the time when it became our country's 50th state. Upon returning to Pittsburgh, she met and married the love of her life, Jim, a Bostonian who had moved to Pittsburgh for work with Canada Dry Co. The couple and their five children later resided in Framingham, MA and Windsor, CT before settling in Stow, MA in 1977.
Mary Ann loved her career as a surgical nurse at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, an ICU nurse at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Hartford, and was especially proud and honored to serve the last 35 years of her career as an Emergency Room nurse and Employee Health nurse at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA. Mary Ann was an active member of St. Isidore Parish for over 40 years where she met many dear friends. Her purely loving and caring demeanor was endless and was felt by one and all. She loved and cherished any time spent with family and especially loved being Grandma to her seven grandchildren. She treasured family vacations in Brewster on Cape Cod and visits with her siblings and many nieces and nephews across the country. She enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings including the annual Molaskey Family pool party with "Uncle Jimmy's" extended family. She loved the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, was an avid Scrabble player, enjoyed playing games and doing puzzles, loved serving desserts especially ice cream, and enjoyed watching the birds outside on her feeders.
Mary Ann is survived by her five children, Cathy Feenan and her husband Scott of Groton, MA, Jim Molaskey and his wife Tracey of Groton, MA, Anne Molaskey and her husband Ron Palardy of Marlborough, MA, John Molaskey and his wife Elaine of Acton, MA, and Beth (Molaskey) Szymanski and husband Erik of Billerica, MA; 7 dear grandchildren: Scott, Matthew and Meghan Feenan, Jim and Kathleen Molaskey, and Jack and Ben Molaskey; her brother Carl "Butch" Diem of Cleveland, OH; her sister-in-law Ida Diem of Worthington, WV; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her brothers Dr. Charles Diem and Daniel Diem, and her sister Gretchen Wycoff.
Molaskey
Public visiting hours are Friday, July 10th from 3:00-7:00PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte. 111) Acton. In accordance with current regulations for public venues, masks or face coverings are required with exceptions for those underage or who have a medical condition. Social distancing will be in effect. Due to capacity restrictions, the funeral Mass with burial following in Brookside Cemetery, Stow, are private.For those who wish, memorial gifts in Mary Ann Molaskey's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, online at alz.org
, or to Bridges by EPOCH at Westford, 108 Littleton Road, Westford, MA 01886. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Mary Ann (Diem) Molaskey