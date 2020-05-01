formerly of Chelmsford, MA
HAVERHILL
Mary Anne (Brooking) Andrews, age 61, of Haverhill, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Mary Anne was born on November 21, 1958 in Medford, a daughter of the late Marvin and Mary (McCarthy) Brooking. She was raised in Chelmsford and graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1976. She began her career as an administrative assistant at Wang Laboratories, and then Northern Essex Community College, as an Administrative Assistant for the Center for Business and Industry in 1999.
She enjoyed many creative pursuits such as crafting jewelry and designing stained glass pieces. She loved to travel and visit area farms and enthusiastically promoted horticultural programs in the Bradford area. Mary Anne's friendly nature made her a light in the lives of all who knew her. She spent many years lovingly cared for by the dedicated staff at Penacook Place in Haverhill. She enjoyed visits with her dear friends Pat Bird and Linda Hudson, who never missed a Tuesday "night out with the girls". Mary Anne will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband Mark Andrews of Haverhill; his brother Alan and wife Jayne and two nephews; and her siblings, Michael Brooking and his wife Nancy of Methuen; Karen Touma and her husband Michael of Hudson, NH; Teresa Harrison and her husband Xavier of Groton; Robert Brooking of Nashua, NH; Lisa Brooking and her husband Michael Umbach of Gresham, OR; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Mary Anne was predeceased by her sisters Kathleen Boyson and Patricia Anne Brooking.
Andrews
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Mary Anne's memory may be made to: Penacook Place, 150 Water Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. Arrangements by the Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen 01844. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Mary Anne Andrews
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2020.