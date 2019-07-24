|
Communicant of St. William's Parish
TEWKSBURY
Mary B. (Muldoon) MacDonald, age 81, a resident of Tewksbury for 47 years, and an active member and supporter of St. William's Parish, passed away at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington on Monday, July 22, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of 47 years to William R. MacDonald, who passed away on March 30, 2018.
Born in Boston on August 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Margery T. (Lynch) Muldoon.
Mary was raised in Roslindale and graduated from the former St. Joseph's Academy. She later attended Northeastern University, where she received her degree in Business Administration in 1993.
Mary was employed as a Manager by A.T. & T. and later worked at the Used Book Superstore in Burlington.
She enjoyed water aerobics, yoga, traveling, gardening, days at the beach, gatherings with family (cookouts and Christmas parties), and volunteering her time to those in need.
She is survived by her children, Dorothy C. Calvetti and her husband Mark of Milford, NH, Lisa M. Stone and her husband Chuck of Billerica, Kathleen A. Chase and her husband Bill of Tewksbury, Christine E. MacDonald of Tewksbury, and William R. MacDonald and his wife Kathy of Brookline, NH; ten grandchildren, Megan, Michael, Bethany, Katie, Jessica, Billy, Erin, Owen, Jake, and Zach; one great granddaughter, Vanessa; siblings, Arthur Muldoon of Foxboro, Thomas of Westwood, John of Marblehead, William of St. Paul, MN, Edward of Washington, D.C., Sara Connerty of Billerica; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Mary was the sister of the late Leo Muldoon of Needham, Margery Hullar of Lynn and Dorothy Muldoon of Canton.
MacDONALD
Mary B. Calling hours are Thursday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin on Friday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Please Omit Flowers. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Lowell Transitional Living Center, www.ltlc.org, 189 Middlesex St., Lowell, MA 01852, Lowell General Hospital Cancer Care, www.lowellgeneral.org, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or to St. Joseph's Indian School, www.stjo.org, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 24, 2019