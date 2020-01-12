|
|
Mary (Kures) Barbas
of Wilmington, formerly of Lowell
Mary (Kures) Barbas, age 95, of Wilmington, formerly of Lowell, passed away January 10, 2020, at the Winchester Hospital. Mary was the beloved wife of the late George Barbas, devoted mother of Sylvia and Christine Barbas both of Wilmington, cherished daughter of the late Christos and Aglaia (Kalasta) Kures, dear sister of the late Niko Kures.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Wednesday, January 15th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801 on Thursday, January 16th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn.
Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Mortgage Reduction Fund and mailed to the above address. www.nicholsfuneralhome.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020