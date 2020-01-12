Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home
187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62)
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
70 Montvale Ave
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barbas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Kures) Barbas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Kures) Barbas Obituary
Mary (Kures) Barbas
of Wilmington, formerly of Lowell

Mary (Kures) Barbas, age 95, of Wilmington, formerly of Lowell, passed away January 10, 2020, at the Winchester Hospital. Mary was the beloved wife of the late George Barbas, devoted mother of Sylvia and Christine Barbas both of Wilmington, cherished daughter of the late Christos and Aglaia (Kalasta) Kures, dear sister of the late Niko Kures.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Wednesday, January 15th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801 on Thursday, January 16th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn.

Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Mortgage Reduction Fund and mailed to the above address. www.nicholsfuneralhome.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -