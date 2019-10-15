Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Barry Obituary
Mrs. Mary A. (Glasheen) Barry, age 66, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, passed away on October 12, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital, with her family by her side. She was the wife of Michael J. Barry and the mother of John, Ryan and Monica. In accordance with her wishes, services will be held privately. For her complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Download Now