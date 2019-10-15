|
Mrs. Mary A. (Glasheen) Barry, age 66, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, passed away on October 12, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital, with her family by her side. She was the wife of Michael J. Barry and the mother of John, Ryan and Monica. In accordance with her wishes, services will be held privately. For her complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 15, 2019