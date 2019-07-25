|
|
formerly of Wakefield and Woburn
Everett
Mary (Armey) Brickett, of Everett, formerly of Wakefield and Woburn, passed away on Monday morning, July 22. She was 79 years of age.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut and raised in Woburn, she was the daughter of the late Francis T., and the late Lillian E. (Carney) Armey. Mary was a graduate of St. Charles Borromeo School. At a young age, Mary began taking piano lessons, and by the age of nine, she was putting on classical piano recitals.
Mary continued her education, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Library Science. She also attended the Mass College of Art in Boston.
Mary worked as a Legal Secretary. She worked for several Boston area law firms during her career, retiring from the law office of Taylor, Ganson & Perrin in Boston.
Mary had a love for animals of all kinds. She owned and cared for many cats and dogs throughout her life. Mary is remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Eric Brickett and his wife Joanne of Dracut, and Dana Brickett and his wife Jennifer of Reading. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tia Paris, Nichole Brickett, Devin Brickett, Ryan Brickett, and Cameron Brickett; one sister, Christine Towse of Westfield; and many loving nieces and nephews.
BRICKETT
visiting hours will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.) Woburn, on Friday, July 26, from 4-7 pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 25, 2019