formerly of Lowell and Westford; 95 Mary Brunia (Sitnik) Sawosik, age 95, passed away on May 4, 2019 at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer, Massachusetts. Mary was the beloved wife of Peter Sawosik who passed away in 1963.
Mary was born on April 27, 1924 in Lowell, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Karol Sitnik and Anna (Witkos) Sitnik. She grew up in the Centralville neighborhood of Lowell on Lakeview Avenue and was educated in the Lowell public schools. She graduated from Lowell High School class of 1941 (two years after Jack Kerouac). She attended Bradshaw Business School, Lowell Technological Institute and the Army Finance School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Casimir's Parish, a Polish National Catholic church on Lakeview Avenue.
Mary was a fitting member of the Greatest Generation. She grew up during some of the most turbulent times in US and New England history. Her formative childhood years were during the Great Depression. She survived the great New England flood of 1936 when her childhood home was flooded and her family was evacuated by boat across the Merrimac River. She survived the great Hurricane of 1938. She said goodbye to many friends, neighbors and relatives during World War II and some would never return home. She had fond memories of parades that started at Tootsies corner store in order to wish the soldiers farewell.
After graduating from high school at age 17, Mary remained at school until she reached the working age of 18. At that time, she went to work at the Remington Arms company in Lowell. She also volunteered as a nurse trainee for Lowell General Hospital due to the shortage of available nurses during the war effort. Mary and many of her friends were honored for their nursing contributions at the end of World War II.
After the war, Mary went to work in the Finance Department at Fort Devens and would work at various government agencies at both Fort Devens and in Washington, DC. Mary returned to Lowell from Washington, DC around 1950 at the behest of her mother and went back to work at Fort Devens.
Mary met her future husband Peter Sawosik in 1951 while attending the annual St. Casimir's Parish Polish picnic. Mary and Peter had their first date later that evening at Lowell's famous Laurier Hotel/Nightclub where they were entertained by Lowell's own Manny Diaz. Mary and Peter would be married on July 5, 1952. Their wedding reception was held at Polly's Restaurant in Westford, the restaurant with the airplane on the roof!
Mary and Peter settled in Westford, initially living with in-laws and later purchasing a house on Forge Village Road that would become her lifelong home. Her husband passed away unexpectedly in 1963 leaving Mary alone with her four children. At that time, she resigned from her Fort Devens job and raised her children until she returned to work at Fort Devens in 1970. She would make extra money by doing many odd jobs utilizing her sewing skills and finance skills.
Mary retired as a Personnel Technician with the Army Medical Department at Fort Devens in 1986. She served as a Silver-Haired Legislator acting as an advocate for the elderly and volunteered for many years at the Westford Nursing Home/Senior Center. She was always willing to volunteer her time for her children, grandchildren, etc. She loved animals especially her two dogs, Lucky and Pudgy.
Mary is survived by her four children, Peter Sawosik and his wife Cindy of East Brookfield, MA and their children Julianne and Peter C., Gail Sawosik of Westford, MA, John Sawosik and his wife Christine of Westford, MA and their children Katie and Emily, Gary Sawosik and his wife Teryl of Littleton, MA and their children Ben and Camille, and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Christian and Amelia.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Peter Sawosik and her brothers, Frank Sitnik of Lowell and Edwin Sitnik of Lowell. She was also predeceased by her half siblings, Mildred (Sitnik) Kalish of New Bedford, Helen (Sitnik) Dubiel of New Jersey, and Stanley Sitnik of Warren Rhode Island.
Special thanks to the staff (past and present) and residents at Apple Valley especially Tracy, Mama Yanick, Cheryl, Cindy, Betty, Donna, the Greek, Liz, Leann, Ann, Pete, and many others who touched her heart along the way. Sawosik Families and friends may call on Monday, May 13, from 5-8 PM at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT. Her funeral service will begin at the Funeral Home at 9:00 AM on May 14 and burial will take place at the St. Casimir's cemetery in Pelham, NH at 10:00 AM where she will join her husband, mother and brother.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2019