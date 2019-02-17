Mary C. Dudek

LOWELL - Mary C. Dudek,103, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care Center, after a period of declining health. For nearly 20 years prior, Mary resided at Rogers Hall in Lowell.



Mary was born in Lowell, on March 20, 1915. She was a daughter of the late Catherine (Nawrocki) Dudek and Stanislaw Dudek.



She attended St. Stanislaus School and Lowell High School. She was a longtime employee and supervisor at NuKnit of Lowell.



Mary was an accomplished and talented seamstress, who made many of her own clothes. She enjoyed taking trips to Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun and Plainridge, Mary also loved Bermuda.



Mary was a life-long and faithful communicant of the Holy Trinity Polish Church in Lowell. She had been a soloist in the choir, singing at many wedding and funerals, a lector and a member and leader of the Sodality of Our Lady of Czestochowa. She was a dedicated Bingo worker as well as a founding memeber of the Holy Trinity Senior Citizens Club. Mary was also very active with the church's pierogi workers. For many years, Mary was the housekeeper at the parish rectory.



Mary was proud of everything Polish, especially of her being able to meet Pope John Paul II during one of her trips to Italy. After her retirement, Mary made at least 8 trips to Poland and was able to visit other European countries. Mary was also very generous with her time, assisting many new arrivals from Poland, helping them adjust to life in America.



She is survived by her cousins Paula D'Alba Logue and her husband Charles of Lowell, Phyllis (D'Alba) Troddyn of Wells, Maine, Stanislawa Woltoz and Marysia Bielowska of Chelmsford. She also leaves a godchild AnnMarie Buczek, Rosemary Buczek and her dearest friend Helen Buczek, all of Lowell, and Donna (Buczek) Moran of Milford, NH. She also leaves many friends.



We wish to thank the staff at D'Youville Senior Care Center, C unit, for their very compassionate care of Mary during her stay there. We also thank Rosemary Janas FNP, Dr. Elias Nabbout and Dr. Eric Ewald for their dedicated care of Mary.



DUDEK - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, February 19th, from 3-7PM, at Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 20th at 11AM, in the church followed by her burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to: Holy Trinity Church Fund, 340 High St., Lowell, MA 01852.