Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Polish Church
340 High Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Polish Church
340 High Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Mary C. Dudek Obituary
Mary C. Dudek of Lowell

Of Lowell, Mary C. Dudek,103. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, February19th, from 3-7PM, at Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 20th at 11AM, in the church followed by her burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to: Holy Trinity Church Fund, 340 High St., Lowell, MA 01852. To leave a condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home".
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2019
