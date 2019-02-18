|
Mary C. Dudek of Lowell
Of Lowell, Mary C. Dudek,103. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, February19th, from 3-7PM, at Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 20th at 11AM, in the church followed by her burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to: Holy Trinity Church Fund, 340 High St., Lowell, MA 01852. To leave a condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home".
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2019