Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Godmother and Friend
LOWELL-
Mary C. (Carney) Joyce a resident of South Lowell for the past 56 years died suddenly, Sunday August 9, 2020 at the Lowell General Hospital, at the age of 84. She was the wife of Robert E. Joyce, Sr. who died Feb. 12, 2003. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Teresa V. (Ennion) and Joseph F. Carney Sr.
Mary attended the Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Lowell High School. For many years she worked at the Courier Citizen as a cost accountant and was active with the Acre Youth Organization as a team mother for many years.
Mary enjoyed playing cribbage at the Lowell Senior Center, playing bingo, many weekend trips to the mall, and spending time with family and friends.
Mary is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. Jr and Elaine R. Joyce of Wilmington, NC; a daughter Linda M. Reekie of Lowell; her sisters and brothers-in-law Sheila and Arthur Gendreau and Cookie and George Buote; four grandchildren Michael and his wife Tracey Joyce, Kevin and Kesey Joyce and Steven Reekie; 2 great-grandchildren, Mason and Brody Joyce; several nieces and nephews including her godchild, Karen Kassin, and sister-in-law, Janice Carney.
Mary was the sister of the late Joseph F. Carney, Jr and Janice Clement. She also leaves her very dear friends, Robin Gallagher and Betty Jussaume.
As an expression of sympathy, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Friends of the Lowell Council on Aging,
276 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854.
