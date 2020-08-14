1/1
Mary C. Joyce
1936 - 2020
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Godmother and Friend

LOWELL-

Mary C. (Carney) Joyce a resident of South Lowell for the past 56 years died suddenly, Sunday August 9, 2020 at the Lowell General Hospital, at the age of 84. She was the wife of Robert E. Joyce, Sr. who died Feb. 12, 2003. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Teresa V. (Ennion) and Joseph F. Carney Sr.

Mary attended the Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Lowell High School. For many years she worked at the Courier Citizen as a cost accountant and was active with the Acre Youth Organization as a team mother for many years.

Mary enjoyed playing cribbage at the Lowell Senior Center, playing bingo, many weekend trips to the mall, and spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. Jr and Elaine R. Joyce of Wilmington, NC; a daughter Linda M. Reekie of Lowell; her sisters and brothers-in-law Sheila and Arthur Gendreau and Cookie and George Buote; four grandchildren Michael and his wife Tracey Joyce, Kevin and Kesey Joyce and Steven Reekie; 2 great-grandchildren, Mason and Brody Joyce; several nieces and nephews including her godchild, Karen Kassin, and sister-in-law, Janice Carney.

Mary was the sister of the late Joseph F. Carney, Jr and Janice Clement. She also leaves her very dear friends, Robin Gallagher and Betty Jussaume.

JOYCE—In Lowell, August 9, 2020, unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital, Mary C. (Carney) Joyce, 84, beloved wife of the late Robert E. Joyce, Sr. Due to the current restrictions, Mary's family has chosen PRIVATE SERVICES.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Friends of the Lowell Council on Aging,

276 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Mary C. Joyce


Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pauline McCready
