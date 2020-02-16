Lowell Sun Obituaries
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Mary Connolly Obituary
of Chelmsford formerly of Watertown

Mary Connolly of Chelmsford formerly of Watertown. February 14, 2020 age 84. Loving daughter of the late Christopher & Catherine (Burke) Connolly. Dear sister of the late Brenda M. Waldron & Robert J. Connolly. Devoted aunt of Richard & Christopher Waldron, Colleen Johnson, Erin Needle, Christopher, Brian, & Robert Connolly, Kathleen Gilmore, & Mary Benoit. Caring great-aunt of 16 great-nieces & nephews.

CONNOLLY

Visiting hours will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., Watertown on Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020 from 4-7 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to the PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at

MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald

www.macdonaldrockwell.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
