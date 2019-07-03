Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Mary E. Brogan


1943 - 2019
Mary E. Brogan Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Sister,

Aunt and Friend

BILLERICA

Mary E. (Loftus) Brogan, age 75, beloved wife of 55 years of Robert J. Brogan died unexpectedly Monday at their home.

She was born in Cambridge, November 17, 1943, a daughter of the late John T. and Teckla (Fellman) Loftus and lived in Arlington before moving to Billerica in 1965.

Mary with her husband operated the Three B's Lounge in Billerica for many years and in her spare time enjoyed cooking, gardening, crossword puzzles, reading and spending her winters in Port Richey, FL.

Besides her husband she is survived by one daughter, Janice Brogan of Lutz, FL; one son, Patrick Brogan of Billerica; two sisters, Joan Fairweather of Billerica and Sandra Whalen of Townsend; one brother, Peter Loftus of Litchfield, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John Loftus.

BROGAN

Of Billerica and Port Richey, FL, unexpectedly July 1, Mary E. Loftus. Visiting hours will be held at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Thursday, July 4 from 3 – 6 pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on July 3, 2019
