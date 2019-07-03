|
Loving Wife, Mother, Sister,
Aunt and Friend
BILLERICA
Mary E. (Loftus) Brogan, age 75, beloved wife of 55 years of Robert J. Brogan died unexpectedly Monday at their home.
She was born in Cambridge, November 17, 1943, a daughter of the late John T. and Teckla (Fellman) Loftus and lived in Arlington before moving to Billerica in 1965.
Mary with her husband operated the Three B's Lounge in Billerica for many years and in her spare time enjoyed cooking, gardening, crossword puzzles, reading and spending her winters in Port Richey, FL.
Besides her husband she is survived by one daughter, Janice Brogan of Lutz, FL; one son, Patrick Brogan of Billerica; two sisters, Joan Fairweather of Billerica and Sandra Whalen of Townsend; one brother, Peter Loftus of Litchfield, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John Loftus.
BROGAN
Of Billerica and Port Richey, FL, unexpectedly July 1, Mary E. Loftus. Visiting hours will be held at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Thursday, July 4 from 3 – 6 pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 3, 2019