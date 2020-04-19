|
|
CHELMSFORD - Mary E. Butler, age 70, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Paul Butler with whom she shared nearly 49 years of marriage.
She was born in Lowell, MA on August 8, 1949 and was the daughter of the late John and S. (Demogenes) Ravanis.
Mary graduated from Lowell High School in 1967 and from Andover Institute of Business in 1969 where she earned her Associates degree. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Human Resources Office Manager at the Omega Management Group for over 20 years. She also worked in Chelmsford, MA for Dr. Cappetta and in Bangor, Maine at The Hope House. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary loved her vacations, especially to Disney World and Hawaii.
Mary's greatest legacy will always be the memory of her dedication to her family. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Paul Butler and her two loving children: Sue Butler Ritson and her Fiancé, Derek Patria of Lowell, MA, Paul "Chip" Butler II of Lowell, MA; step-daughters, Nina and her husband Ronnie Warren of Apple Valley, CA and Dena Enborg and Billy Joe Wade of Victorville, CA; grandchild, Amanda Ritson; step-grandchildren, Jenna Fenchak, Jerry Davenport, Natashia Patria and Drew Patria; many beloved great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was also survived by her older brother and his wife, James and Cindy Ravanis, of Pelham, NH and cousins Nickie and Don MacDonald.
A private funeral service will be held at Westlawn Cemetery with close family due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19. A Celebration of Mary's life will be announced at a later date so that her friends and family may attend. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Mary Butler to support Dr. Joyce Liu's Research Fund at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Checks should be made out to Dr. Joyce Liu's Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the memo should say "in memory of Mary Butler". Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
View the online memorial for Mary E. Butler
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020