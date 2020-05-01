Retired Tewksbury TeacherTEWKSBURY: Mary E. "Mimi" (Travers) DiCiaccio, age 78, a resident of Tewksbury for 48 years, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.She was the wife of Cosmo DiCiaccio, to whom she was married for 55 years.Born in Concord, NH on December 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Connors) Travers.Mary was raised in Dorchester, attended Cardinal Cushing High School and graduated from Boston State College.Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an ESL Teacher by the Tewksbury Public Schools, where she was known and loved by her students and colleagues.Mimi's greatest past-time was spending endless hours with her grandchildren. She loved taking them to the park, Silver Lake and fishing. Weekends were spent in Sandwich, Mass where she loved sitting at the canal, enjoying the fresh air. Many Sundays Mimi would venture to the Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell for a matinee play. She also loved going on bus trips to the Connecticut Casinos where she would spend many hours at the slot machines.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Andrew DiCiaccio and his wife Denise, Christine Balboni and fiancée Donald Wetmore, and Steven DiCiaccio; grandchildren, Alec, Andrea, and Adam DiCiaccio, and Michael Balboni; siblings, Virginia Lynch, Raymond, Robert and Mark Travers.Mary was pre-deceased by her brother, Thomas Travers.Due to current public health circumstances, A memorial service celebrating her life will held at a later date.