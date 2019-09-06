|
|
Mary E. (Rowlandson) MacDonald
formerly of Lowell, MA; 72
Mary E. (Rowlandson) MacDonald, 72, of Peabody, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the , Danvers with her family by her side.
She was born in Waterville, Maine on October 11, 1946, the daughter of Hugh F. and Elizabeth (Prinn) Rowlandson and at the age of 2 was raised by her father and his sister Quintin Rowlandson in Lowell, Mass and was a graduate of Lowell High School. Mary had been a customer service representative for the Internal Revenue Service in the Andover MA facility for 23 years prior to her retirement 9 years ago.
She enjoyed watching the Boston Sports teams, especially the Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox. She also loved to watch wrestling matches and horror films. He favorite place to visit was walking on Old Orchard Beach, Maine but her most precious time was spent watching her grandchildren grow and mature.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Angel Mac Donald and a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Richard (Surett) Rawding all of Peabody, her three grandchildren, Emily, Thomas and Collin Surett and many cousins. She was the sister of the late Hugh Rowlandson. (She was the former wife of Thomas MacDonald)
MACDONALD - A Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM with a Service at 7:30 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 6, 2019