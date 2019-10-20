Lowell Sun Obituaries
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
Mary E. MacFarlane


1929 - 2019
Mary E. MacFarlane Obituary
Retired Deca Corporation

Officer Manager

TEWKSBURY

Mary E. (McLaughlin) (DeCarolis) MacFarlane, age 89, a resident of Tewksbury for over 65 years, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

She was the beloved wife of Ronald G. MacFarlane for over 52 years, and was previously married for 15 years to Rocco DeCarolis, who passed away in 1964.

Born in Boston on December 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Dorothy (Dennison) McLaughlin, and sister of the late Margaret "Peggy" McLaughlin.

Prior to her retirement in 1992, Mary was employed by Deca Corporation for 29 years.

She enjoyed her summer home in Freedom, NH, and the companionship of her pet dogs, Brandi, Holly, and Doc. In addition, she enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, and playing her organ music.

MacFARLANE

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury at 10 am, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, for her Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. At Mary's request there are No Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory of her sister Margaret, may be made to the ALS Foundation, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062, or in Mary's memory of Rocco DeCarolis, "Rockies Rangers" payable to Crotched Mountain Foundation, Development Dept., One Verney Drive, Greenfield, NH 03047. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
