Billerica – Mary "Betty" E. Manning, Age 77, wife of the late Thomas J. Manning, died Tuesday at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Somerville, May 8, 1943, a daughter of the late Eugene L. and Rita C. (Southwell) Duggan and lived in Arlington before moving to Billerica in 1989.
Betty was employed as the Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Physical Therapy at Northeastern University for over 20 years when she retired.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Doherty and her partner Katlyn Rose of Tewksbury, Jennifer Norman and her husband Billy of Billerica and Kristen Doherty and her fiancé' Benjamin Leiby of Haverhill; her brothers, Eugene Duggan Jr. and his wife Carol of Sarasota, FL and Bernard Duggan of Sarasota, FL; her sister, Nancy Walsh and her husband Robert of Englewood, FL and is also survived her five grandchildren: Delaney Johnson, Devin Coonradt, Brandon Leiby and Adalyn and Isabelle Rose. She was the sister of the late Rita Walsh and sister-in-law of the late Mary Duggan and Thomas Walsh.
A private graveside service was held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Lowell General Hospital, www.lowellgeneral.org. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.