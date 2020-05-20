Loving mother, grandmother, in law, aunt and friend
Northborough
Mary E. (Lynch) O'Neil, 87, formerly of Lowell, passed away Thursday May 7, 2020 at the Coleman House in Northborough, Massachusetts.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. O'Neil who died in 2004.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, July 12, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph L. and the late Mary (Brick) Lynch, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1950. She went on to attend Emmanuel College.
Among her many interests Mary enjoyed reading books, as well as the daily Lowell Sun newspaper. She loved going out to eat and especially enjoyed eating at Good Thymes in Lowell even after moving to Northborough.
She is survived by two daughters Maura O'Neil of Clinton, MA and Ellen Landry of Wakefield; a granddaughter Emily Landry; a sister-in-law Claire (Belanger) Lynch of North Chelmsford; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary was predeceased by her brother Joseph F. Lynch and her sister Anne (Lynch) Shaute and her brother-in-law Ret. Colonel Joseph Shaute.
Mary remained close to her childhood friends who both predeceased her, Dorothy Lynch McQuade and Rosemary Liston Janas, with whom she enjoyed almost 80 years of friendship.
O'Neil
In light of the Covid 19 health crisis and state and federal restrictions private committal services were held for the family at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tewksbury on Monday May 18, 2020. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2020.